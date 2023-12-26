2 hospitalized after crash involving police cruiser in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — 2 people were taken to the hospital after an overnight crash involving a police cruiser in Lowell.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of Westford St. and Stevens St.

According to police, the cruiser was traveling outbound on Westford St. with its emergency lights on while responding to a report of a possible fight on Raynor St.

While traveling the cruiser was struck by another vehicle in the intersection which caused it to collide with a utility pole.

The Lowell police officer as well as the operator of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group