2 Gronk spikes! Rob Gronkowski steals show at Boston Marathon, Red Sox game

BOSTON — New England Patriots great Rob Gronkowski had himself quite the Patriots’ Day in Boston.

The full Gronk experience was on full display as the former superstar tight end served as the grand marshal for the Boston Marathon before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park.

Gronkowski spiked a football on the finish line at the Boston Marathon, showcasing his outsized personality that fans across the region grew to love during his time in New England.

Gronkowski, a prolific touchdown scorer and a favorite target of Tom Brady, served up another spike for the first pitch of the Red Sox game.

An epic first pitch from Gronk 😤 pic.twitter.com/zRay6vA2D5 — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2024

A big part of the Gronk experience was the forceful spikes he’d deliver after all of his touchdowns.

