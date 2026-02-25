2 facing charges, after one stabbed multiple times outside Medford pet store

MEDFORD, MASS. — Two individuals are facing charges after a fight outside a pet store in Medford.

According to Medford Police, at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday responded to a report of a fight outside Pet Supplies Plus located at 630 Fellsway.

When police arrived, they determined the individuals were known to each other.

Police say during the altercation, an object was allegedly thrown through a vehicle causing damage.

The situation then allegedly escalated into a physical fight, during which one adult male sustained multiple stab wounds.

Medford police say he fled the scene before officers arrived but was located shortly after. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to face charges.

The second male party remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Both individuals will face charges and are expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

