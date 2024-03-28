2 displaced after house fire in Norwell

NORWELL, Mass. — Two people have been displaced after a house fire in Norwell early Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. off of Upper Ferry Road.

Fire crews had to work through tough conditions to extinguish the fire. The road to get to the home is all gravel and fire crews were slipping around while putting the fire out.

Video shows the roof of the home collapsed in and according to the fire chief, the home is a total loss.

Two adults inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape and were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Norwell Fire Chief Kean says two people were in the home when the fire started and they got out safely and uninjured. He says the house is a total loss. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/yz3JSQC02r — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) March 28, 2024

