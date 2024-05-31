2 children, 1 adult trapped in car that rolled down embankment into Plymouth river, police say

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency crews responded to a report of several people trapped in a car that rolled down an embankment off a Plymouth highway Friday afternoon.

According to State Police, troopers from the Bourne barracks received several 911 calls just after 5 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound. Arriving authorities found the car had rolled down an embankment and into the Eel River.

Officials say three people were trapped and troopers, along with Plymouth firefighters, extricated them in about 20 minutes. The 50-year-old male driver sustained serious injuries and was flown via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, according to authorities. A 9-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were also in the car and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

“I think the efforts of Plymouth Fire personnel, Brewster Ambulance, and Plymouth Police was a true team effort to provide the care that all the patients needed, and that made a difference,” Chief Neil Foley said.

The left travel lane remains closed while crews investigate. Two right lanes are open and MassDOT is assisting with traffic and arrow boards.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

