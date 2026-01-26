2 Bryant University students among 3 killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Rhode Island

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Three people have died, including two Bryant University students after a crash in Rhode Island.

According to State Police, around 12:27 a.m., troopers received 911 calls reporting a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 99 North.

Shortly thereafter, additional 911 calls were received for a crash involving the same vehicle on 146 North in Lincoln.

A Ford pickup truck, driven by Denis Aguilar Campos, age 41, of Chelsea, was traveling southbound in the high-speed lane of Route 146 North.

As Campos approached Route 116, his vehicle struck a Chevrolet Tahoe, traveling north in the high-speed lane, head-on.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The Tahoe was operated by Jaylin Rainford, 20, of Randolph, Massachusetts.

Campos, Rainford, and a passenger in the Tahoe, identified as Chiemelie Okonkwo, age 20, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant University confirmed that Rainford and Okonkwo were juniors at the school.

“We hold Jaylin and David, and all who loved them, close in our thoughts and hearts, and we remain committed to compassion, connection, and care as we support one another through this tragedy, University said in a social media post.

Bryant will remain closed on January 26.

Route 146 North was closed for approximately four hours during the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

