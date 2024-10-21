2 Boston police officers hospitalized after early morning crash in Roxbury

BOSTON — Two Boston police officers were transported to a local hospital after an early morning crash in Roxbury Monday.

The crash occurred in the area of Southhampton Street and Frontage Road around 2:19 a.m., according to Boston police.

The two officers inside the police cruisers were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

