TAUNTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old sustained serious injuries in a shooting on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a condominium complex on Somerset Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Officers found the teen victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported by Brewster Ambulance to a trauma center where his injuries are considered critical.

0 of 5 19-year-old seriously injured in Taunton shooting, police say 19-year-old seriously injured in Taunton shooting, police say 19-year-old seriously injured in Taunton shooting, police say 19-year-old seriously injured in Taunton shooting, police say 19-year-old seriously injured in Taunton shooting, police say

There were no reports of any arrests or descriptions of suspects.

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call Taunton Police Detectives at 508-821-1475.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group