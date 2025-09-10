Local

19-year-old seriously injured in Taunton shooting, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
19-year-old seriously injured in Taunton shooting, police say
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

TAUNTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old sustained serious injuries in a shooting on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a condominium complex on Somerset Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Officers found the teen victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported by Brewster Ambulance to a trauma center where his injuries are considered critical.

There were no reports of any arrests or descriptions of suspects.

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call Taunton Police Detectives at 508-821-1475.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

