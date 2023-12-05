19-year-old facing criminal charges after teen stabbed during large fight in Chelsea, police say

CHELSEA, Mass. — A young man is facing criminal charges after police say a teenager was stabbed during a large brawl in Chelsea that involved a group of baseball bat-wielding individuals on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of Hawthorne Street and Essex Street around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a brawl between a group of people with baseball bats found a victim who had sustained several stab wounds, according to Chelsea police.

The 17-year-old victim was transported to a Boston hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Brazen video shows several young men involved in a fight running down Hawthorne Street and ducking into an apartment. Less than a minute later, a group following the young men smashed a first-floor window of the apartment.

The people inside give chase to the vandals, carrying baseball bats and other weapons.

Police canvassed the area and located two persons of interest, both of whom were transported to Chelsea Police Headquarters for questioning.

A 19-year-old East Boston man was arrested and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) causing serious bodily injury and malicious destruction of property, authorities said.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

Chelsea Police Captain Dave Betz says everyone involved is under the age of 21.

Authorities also say this was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public, however, they will have an increased presence in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CPD will have additional law enforcement resources deployed in specific areas based upon today's incident and arrest

The public is always urged to contact us with any questions, concerns or what appears to be what they feel is suspicious activity — Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) December 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

