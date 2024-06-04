19-year-old Essex man killed in fiery crash on Route 202 in Pelham

PELHAM, Mass. — An Essex man was killed in a fiery crash on Route 202 in Pelham Monday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of 2013 Toyota Siena was traveling on Daniel Shays Highway (Route 202) when it crashed into a tree and caught fire around 7:15 p.m.

First responders were able to extract the 19-year-old from behind the wheel and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Route 202 was closed for three hours.

The crash is under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Worcester County State Police Detective Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

