19 stranded dolphins successfully rescued, returned to ocean off Cape Cod

BREWSTER, Mass. — IFAW’s marine mammal rescue experts say 19 live dolphins found stranded across three locations along a 9-mile stretch from Brewster to Wellfleet have been successfully refloated and are back in the ocean.

A half dozen bottlenose dolphins died early Monday morning after what marine mammal experts are calling the state’s largest mass stranding in Brewster.

Reports began around 5 a.m. Tuesday, prompting IFAW staff and volunteers to scout multiple locations.

Four bottlenose dolphins were first located in the Herring River Gut in Wellfleet. Shortly afterward, crews found 19 live dolphins stranded in three locations across the 9-mile stretch from Brewster to Wellfleet. The animals were reported to be in good condition.

IFAW said two of the dolphins have been fitted with satellite tags so rescuers can monitor their movements and determine whether the separated groups reunite.

As the tide rose, all 19 dolphins were successfully refloated, according to IFAW.

Rescue crews will continue to monitor the dolphins and coax them out of Wellfleet Bay to give them the best chance of survival.

The next low tide is expected around 6 p.m. this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group