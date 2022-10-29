18-year-old student arrested in connection with gun found near school in South Boston

BOSTON — A Boston school was placed in safe mode Friday morning following a report of a person with a gun.

Officers responding to Excel High School in South Boston around 10:30 a.m. placed the building in safe mode to allow for a thorough sweep of the area, according to the Boston Police Department.

The Boston Police Department announced an arrest in the case late Friday afternoon. Jamari Searcy, 18, of South Boston is facing charges. Searcy will appear in South Boston District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The safe mode was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. after a firearm was recovered in the neighborhood, police said. It’s unclear if the weapon is connected to the initial report.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after a 7-year-old child was found with a loaded gun inside the Up Academy Holland School in Dorchester.

On Wednesday, a Halloween costume and a prop gun caused a lockdown at two colleges in the city.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

