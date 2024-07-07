18-year-old drowns while swimming at Haverhill pond, police say

HAVERHILL, Mass — An 18-year-old drowned while swimming at a pond in Haverhill Sunday, police say.

Members of the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments were called to Plug Pond around 1:31 p.m. Sunday after someone reported the swimming teen had gone missing in the water.

The body of the 18-year-old man was recovered by water search and rescue teams shortly after 3:00 p.m., Haverhill police say.

Police Chief Robert Pistone said he believes the teen didn’t know how to swim and accidentally crossed into water about 20 feet deep.

“There’s an area that’s roped off that’s considered deemed safe to swim in and to wade in, however there are signs that say swim at your own risk,” Pistone said. “Unfortunately this individual was outside of that area.”

The teen’s family was at the pond with him, according to police.

There was a lifeguard on duty at the pond.

It is the second deadly drowning at the recreational pond this summer and the third reported drowning.

“We had one fatal drowning of a toddler last month, we had a second toddler who drowned, both those in pools, that toddler is still in a boston hospital,” Pistone detailed.

The drowning victim was not immediately identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group