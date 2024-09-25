18-year-old charged with murder of 17-year-old in Taunton, DA says

TAUNTON, Mass. — Police arrested a young man in Medford on Tuesday night for allegedly shooting and killing a Taunton teen last week.

18-year-old Kareem Gendraw, whose last known address was in Randolph, is charged with murder and carrying an illegal firearm, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Police say Gendraw was apprehended by members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Apprehension Section around 9:30 p.m. at a Medford residence.

On September 19, Taunton officers responded to 351 Lothrop St. after receiving a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot inside a mobile home at that address. 17-year-old Khamitri Cole of Brockton was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old from Holyoke also sustained a gunshot wound and drove himself to the hospital, according to the DA’s office. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Gendraw will be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group