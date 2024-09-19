17-year-old killed, 18-year-old injured in shooting inside mobile home in Taunton, DA says

TAUNTON, Mass. — A 17-year-old boy was killed and another 18-year-old injured in a shooting inside a mobile home in Taunton early Thursday morning, the district attorney said.

Khamitri Cole, 17, of Brockton, was pronounced dead at the scene on Lothrop Street, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement Thursday morning.

A second unidentified teenager, an 18-year-old from Holyoke, appears to have also been shot during the same incident and drove himself to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Quinn said. His condition was not known Thursday.

Cole’s death is being investigated as a homicide, Quinn said.

At around 12:25 am Thursday, Taunton Police responded to 351 Lothrop St. after receiving a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot inside a mobile home at that address.

When first responders arrived, they found one victim, Cole, who was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later, at 12:45 a.m., Quinn said.

State Police detectives, Taunton Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating the homicide, Quinn said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

