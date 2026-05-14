18-year-old arrested in connection with Mother’s Day double shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a double shooting in Boston on Mother’s Day, authorities announced Thursday.

Jaynell Sumler, 18, of Dorchester, is charged with two counts of assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition with an FID card, and discharging a firearm and striking a building, according to the Boston Police Department.

Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit nabbed Sumler on a warrant issued out of Dorchester District Court, authorities noted.

Officers responding to a radio call for a shooting in the area of 69 Kinsdale Street in Dorchester just after 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group