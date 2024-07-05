17-year-old shot while riding scooter outside East Bridgewater condo complex, police say

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A 17-year-old teen was shot while on riding on a motorized scooter in the parking lot of a condominium complex on the Fourth of July, police said.

The boy, who was shot in the stomach, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition was not known on Friday.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, police received a 911 call reporting that a person was shot on Robins Street, in the Pompohono Pines condominium complex.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Paramedics rendered aid to the victim before taking him to the hospital.

An initial investigation found that the victim and another 17-year-old boy were riding on a motorized scooter when the shooting happened.

Police do not believe at this time that the incident was random.

Police are investigating the shooting “and have several leads that are being pursued,” police said in a statement on Friday.

Anyone has any information about the shooting is asked to call the East Bridgewater Police Department at 508-378-7223.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

