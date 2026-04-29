BOSTON — A 17-year-old is facing numerous firearm charges after police said he dropped a backpack with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop in Roxbury.

The teen was not identified because he is a juvenile. He is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, Juvenile Division, on the following charges:

Delinquent to wit: Carrying a firearm without a license

Delinquent to wit: Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Delinquent to wit: Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Delinquent to wit: Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Delinquent to wit: Wanton destruction of property over $1,200

At approximately 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, officers assigned to District B-2 conducted a traffic stop in Roxbury that resulted in the arrest of the 17-year-old on multiple firearm-related charges.

Officers on directed patrol saw a motor vehicle traveling with a defective taillight in the area of Humboldt Avenue, Walnut Avenue, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Washington Street, and Dale Street.

17-year-old teen drops backpack with loaded firearm during traffic stop in Roxbury, police say (Boston Police)

Officers activated their lights and sirens at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Dale Street, where the vehicle pulled over.

A driver and three rear passengers were inside the vehicle, police said.

As officers approached the vehicle, they saw one of the rear passengers exit the car, holding a blue backpack, which he then discarded at an officer’s feet before running away along Dale Street.

Officers chased after the teen and took him into custody in the side yard of a Rockland Avenue home, following a brief foot pursuit, police said.

Police said officers returning to the vehicle conducted pat frisks of the remaining rear passengers and their immediate grabbing areas, which produced no results.

Officers then turned their attention to the discarded blue backpack.

Upon conducting a pat frisk of the bag’s exterior, an officer felt a hard metallic object consistent with a firearm, police said.

When officers opened the backpack, they found a black Sarsilmaz SAR-9 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

The firearm was loaded with 17 rounds in the magazine. A Solofish light and laser attachment was affixed to the firearm.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for having a defective taillight and a rejected inspection sticker and was released at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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