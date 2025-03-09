Chelsea police investigating a fatal altercation between two juveniles

CHELSEA, Mass. — The Chelsea Police Department has announced that they are investigating a fatal altercation between two juveniles on Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Eastern Avenue near Stockton Street at approximately 8:26 PM.

Upon arrival, officers spotted two male victims. One victim was transported to CHA Everett, where he was pronounced deceased, while the other victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives of both the Chelsea Police Department and Massachusetts State Police, assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, are actively investigating the incident. It is believed that the altercation involved firearms and knives.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Chelsea community as we work diligently to bring those responsible to justice,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call Chelsea Police Detectives at 617-466-4800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

