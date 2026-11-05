16-year-old Foxborough boy indicted in deadly double shooting to be arraigned

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A 16-year-old Foxborough boy indicted for a deadly double shooting in 2025 will be arraigned on Thursday.

Authorities arrested K’von Singleton in Foxborough on Wednesday.

On May 24, 2025, at approximately 9:47 p.m., Boston police officers responded to a shooting in the area of 38 Franklin Hill Ave. in Dorchester.

Officers on scene saw two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were transported to local hospitals, where both were pronounced dead.

The victims were identified as 36-year-old Walter Wilkens of Quincy and 66-year-old Anthony McIntosh of Dorchester.

An arrest warrant for Singleton was issued on Wednesday on two counts of murder and one firearms-related charge in connection with the double homicide.

Members of the USMS Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force worked with Foxborough police to locate and arrest the fugitive.

He was transported to Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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