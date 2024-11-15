16-year-old arrested for shooting man on MBTA platform during evening commute, police say

BOSTON — Authorities arrested a juvenile accused of shooting a man on a busy MBTA platform last Friday.

Transit Police detectives say they arrested a 16-year-old male at his home on Thursday in connection to the crime. A gun was allegedly recovered at the residence as well.

On November 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot inside Broadway station found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg on the platform.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

It is unclear if the 16-year-old and the victim knew each other.

The shooting caused the station to be closed for hours and affected Red Line services through most of the night.

On 11/8 at approximately 530PM at the #MBTA Broadway Station a male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. On 11/14 based on a comprehensive investigation by TPD Detectives a 16y/o male juvenile was placed into custody at his residence & a firearm was recovered. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 15, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group