16-year-old arrested for shooting man on MBTA platform during evening commute, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

MBTA Broadway station shooting

BOSTON — Authorities arrested a juvenile accused of shooting a man on a busy MBTA platform last Friday.

Transit Police detectives say they arrested a 16-year-old male at his home on Thursday in connection to the crime. A gun was allegedly recovered at the residence as well.

On November 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot inside Broadway station found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg on the platform.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

It is unclear if the 16-year-old and the victim knew each other.

The shooting caused the station to be closed for hours and affected Red Line services through most of the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

