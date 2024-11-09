Man shot on MBTA platform amid evening commute, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting on an MBTA platform during the Friday after-work commute.

Transit Police say at 5:30 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot inside Broadway station found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg on the platform.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency care. Officials say his injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

#UPDATE: Transit Police says a man was shot in the leg on the Broadway Station platform — suffering non-life threatening injuries.



Large crowds outside the Red Line stop. Commuters say the subway is currently down, and shuttles are in use. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ET7sNZ6X6U — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) November 8, 2024

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Park Street and North Quincy while the investigation continues.

There were no reports of any arrests.

Red Line: Shuttle buses continue to replace train service between Park St and North Quincy while police conduct an investigation at Broadway. Riders traveling southbound can also take the commuter rail at South Station for alternate service. https://t.co/6rndTw2sic — MBTA (@MBTA) November 8, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

