Man shot on MBTA platform amid evening commute, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

MBTA Broadway station shooting

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting on an MBTA platform during the Friday after-work commute.

Transit Police say at 5:30 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot inside Broadway station found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg on the platform.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency care. Officials say his injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Park Street and North Quincy while the investigation continues.

There were no reports of any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

