15-year-old boy arrested for shooting woman in South Boston, police say

BOSTON — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with shooting a woman in South Boston, police said Wednesday.

The teenager was not identified because he is a juvenile. Police on Wednesday did not disclose whether the victim and the teenage shooter knew each other, nor did police release a possible motive for the shooting.

The boy is charged with delinquent to wit; assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (Firearm), delinquent to wit; assault by means of a dangerous weapon, delinquent to wit; carrying a firearm without a license, delinquent to wit; possessing ammunition without an FID Card, delinquent to wit; and discharging a firearm within 500 Feet of a dwelling.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

At about 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of 8 Reverend Richard A. Burke St. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began to provide medical aid and requested an ambulance, which then took the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers recovered ballistic evidence on scene, and police broadcast a description of the suspect.

Investigators with the city’s Youth Violence Strike Force began to search the area and later found the 15-year-old suspect in the area of North Point Drive and Westwind Road, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

