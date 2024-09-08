15-year-old arrested with loaded firearm in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police arrested a 15-year-old after he was found with a loaded firearm in Dorchester.

Officers were attending an event at Pleasant Street and Pearl Street when they observed a disturbance across the street.

Officers were approached by an unknown individual who told officers that one of the suspects had a firearm. When police approached the two suspects, they separated from one another and walked in different directions.

Officers were able to stop one suspect, and after further investigation, he was released.

The second suspect refused to stop. according to police, officers were able to catch up to the suspect, and after resisting were able to put him into handcuffs.

Police found an SCCY CPX-1 firearm with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine in the suspect’s fanny pack.

The 15-year-old male is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and a slew of other charges.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group