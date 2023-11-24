Local

15 people displaced after massive Thanksgiving blaze in Waltham

By Daniel Coates, Boston 25 News and Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
WALTHAM, Mass. — Residents had to evacuate their Waltham home through a cloud of smoke on Thanksgiving after a large fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

The three-alarm blaze tore through a multi-story home on Moody Street, and fortunately, everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

A total of 15 people were ultimately displaced, Waltham fire officials told Boston 25 News.

The back of the building was left severely charred by the flames.

Michaela Kohler told Boston 25 News that she heard a loud pop and looked out her window to see a raging blaze near the top of the building.

Waltham and neighboring fire departments worked to extinguish flames that damaged at least four area homes.

Residents told Boston 25 reporter Daniel Coates that they had to escape through heavy smoke as they rushed out their doors.

Although nobody inside was hurt, one firefighter was injured during the process and was treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

