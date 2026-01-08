14-year-old seriously injured in scooter crash in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A teen was seriously hurt in a scooter crash in Brookline on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded around 7:29 a.m. in the area of 525 Harvard St. for a motor vehicle crash involving a car and what was initially reported as a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, first responders provided medical aid to a 14-year-old male with a severe head laceration.

Police later clarified that the “motorcycle” was a Flywing moped.

Investigators say the teen was traveling on the scooter along Harvard Street toward Coolidge Corner when a vehicle driving from Verndale Street made a left turn onto Harvard Street.

Police say the scooter failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The teen was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

