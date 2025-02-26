14-year-old arrested for assaulting four people in afternoon attack involving 12 youths, police say

BOSTON — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on numerous charges for assaulting four people during an afternoon attack involving a dozen youths, police said Wednesday.

The teenage boy was not identified on Wednesday because he is a juvenile. The other youths ran away from the scene before police arrived.

The 14-year-old boy is charged with three counts of assault and battery on a person over 60, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property, police said.

At about 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Cambridge and Gordon streets for a reported assault and battery in progress.

Boston Police Operations informed responding officers that 12 kids were attacking three people, police said.

When officers arrived, a fourth victim flagged down the officers, police said. Officers were told that the suspects fled towards Brighton Avenue.

Officers were told that a group of juveniles walked by a store and threw a firecracker at the front entrance.

One of the victims walked outside to confront the group, and began to record the group with video. The 14-year-old suspect smacked the phone out of the victim’s hands, and began to assault him, police said.

Three victims tried to intervene, and the 14-year-old boy pushed them to the ground, police said.

The boy then “grabbed a broom from one of the victims and began to hit them,” police said.

“The suspect punched and kicked the victims with his boot multiple times,” police said.

Officers spoke with three of the victims, who had stopped one of the suspects who instigated the fight.

Officers determined the 14-year-old boy was involved and placed him into handcuffs, police said.

All four victims declined medical treatment at the scene.

The 14-year-old boy is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

