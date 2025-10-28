14-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening people with replica gun at South Station

SOUTH — A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly threatened people with a replica gun at South Station.

According to MBTA Transit Police, on Monday, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call to South Station for reports of a male with a firearm.

After a brief search, transit police officers found a 14-year-old from Boston with a replica gun and a working laser sight.

He was arrested and taken to transit police for booking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group