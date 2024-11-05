14 people indicted in Massachusetts-based drug ring that trafficked fentanyl into New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — Fourteen people from across New England have been indicted and 11 have been arrested in connection with a Lawrence, Massachusetts-based organization trafficking fentanyl in New Hampshire, U.S Attorney Jane Young said.

From Oct. 23 through Oct. 31, police arrested several people in New Hampshire and Massachusetts on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, fentanyl, Young said. They began appearing in federal court last week.

The following residents of New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine have been indicted in connection with this drug trafficking organization:

Franly Herrera-Herrera, 24, of Methuen, Massachusetts;

Yoefferman Robles Soto, 22, of Boston;

Jose Herrera, 22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts;

Daniel Mendez Ubri, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts;

Wayestar Concepcion, 55, of Lawrence, Massachusetts;

Andri Pimental Arias, age 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts;

Alexander German, age 27, of Lawrence, Massachusetts;

Joseph Post, 36, of Billerica, Massachusetts;

Bruce Wells, 36, of Colebrook;

Brexton Boudle, 41, of Colebrook;

Michael Savard, age 39, Strafford;

Trenton Murphy, 26, of Kittery, Maine;

Jade Markham, 27, of Concord;

Hope Cassin, 33, of Pembroke

Herrera-Herrera, Soto, Herrera, Concepcion, Arias, German, Wells, Boudle, Savard, and Murphy are all in federal custody, Young said. Ubri was released on conditions of supervision. Post is in state custody on unrelated charges. Markham and Cassin have not yet been arrested.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Franly Herrera-Herrera and Yoefferman Robles Soto are facing mandatory minimum penalties of 10 years imprisonment based on their involvement in the conspiracy, Young said.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation. Assisting with the investigation were police departments in Colebrook, Berlin, Nashua, Manchester, Bedford, Hudson, Salem; in Berwick, Maine; in Boston, Methuen and Lawrence, Massachusetts; the New Hampshire State Police, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts State Police

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation, which “identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States,” Young said.

The Task Force uses a “multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks,” Young added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

