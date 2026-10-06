14 homes evacuated after construction workers ruptured gas main in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Fourteen homes were evacuated Tuesday morning after a gas main rupture in Lynnfield.

Police said a construction crew on Vallis Way at the intersection of Lowell Street struck a gas line shortly after 9 a.m.

Firefighters determined an eight-inch gas main had been ruptured, causing a leak.

Crews began evacuating approximately 14 homes with 44 residents.

Residents were evacuated to a shelter at the Lynnfield Senior Center.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was notified.

Peabody, Middleton, Reading, Wakefield and Topsfield assisted at the scene.

National Grid crews responded to stop the leak and checked homes for gas.

Police said residents were allowed to return to their homes. No injuries were reported.

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