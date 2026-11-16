139 fire hydrants out of service in Newton as mayor stresses need for funding

NEWTON, Mass. — More than 100 fire hydrants in Newton are out of service. Now, city leaders are looking to spend more than $1 million dollars to fix the problem.

Mayor Marc Laredo sent a proposal to both the Newton City Council and the Department of Public Works that asks for $1,112,000. As of October, of this year, 139 fire hydrants are not working across the city.

“We have done a good job with our fire hydrant maintenance, but bluntly we need to do better,” said Mayor Laredo.

Mayor Laredo says this funding would repair or replace fire hydrants with mechanical failures, damaged components, or some that are so old replacement parts aren’t an option.

“We have an older infrastructure here because we’re an older community and that means we need to spend the money regularly to make sure that our infrastructure is working and nothing is more important than public safety,” said Laredo.

The city of Newton says they’ve already made significant progress. In October of last year, 291 hydrants were out of service. As of late October, this year, that number dropped to 139.

Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile says these numbers aren’t tied to specific neighborhoods in Newton, it’s a city-wide issue, but that fire crews are always prepared for the unthinkable.

“We’ve kind of identified that we can do better, we can do more and then we’ve given that to the executive office, and they’ve really run with it,” said Chief Gentile.

“We have standing operating procedures that take that all into account. We’ll take the second closest hydrant, use another fire engine to grab that hydrant and make do.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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