1,300 volunteers pack Greater Boston Food Bank to fight food insecurity for 9/11 Day of Service

BOSTOON — Thursday marks 24 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Throughout the day, ceremonies honored the thousands of lives lost.

But many chose to honor the fallen through acts of service.

Locally, 1,300 volunteers packed the Greater Boston Food Bank to help fight food insecurity.

Boston 25 News Anchor/Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh spoke with Cheryl Schondek, the COO of the GBFB about the “9/11 Day Meal Pack Boston”, organized by 911Day.org.

