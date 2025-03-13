12-year-old NH boy seriously injured by falling tree on the mend

A boy who was seriously injured from a falling tree over the weekend is on the road to recovery.

On Wednesday, the 12-year-old’s mom says doctors were able to remove his breathing tubes and he’s starting to talk a bit.

But he’s still at Boston Children’s Hospital right now – and suffered life-threatening injuries when that huge tree fell on top of him.

This all happened on Friday in Boscawen, New Hampshire.

Kyle Murray – who’s twelve – was walking home from school when a large tree cracked and fell on top of him.

One of his friends called 911 and ran to get his mother.

Fire crews say they needed to use a hydraulic rescue spreader to remove the tree since it was so heavy.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page for Kyle, who was in a medically-induced coma all weekend with serious injuries.

“He had two small brain bleeds, swelling in his brain, multiple severed arteries in his pelvis, broken bones in his pelvis, a broken ankle and several broken ribs, and he also had internal bleeding from his bladder and his spleen,” Hannah Littlefield said.

Despite Kyle’s progress, he’ll still need several surgeries and lots of physical therapy as he recovers.

At last check – his GoFundMe has raised more than $70,000.

