HILLSBORO, N.H. — Emergency crews worked through the night to rescue an 11-year-old boy who became stuck between two large boulders in New Hampshire on Sunday, fire officials said.

At 5:51 p.m. Sunday, Hillsboro Fire crews responded to Camp Wediko in Winsor for a report of a boy trapped between two boulders.

When crews arrived, they found the boy lodged between the crevasse in a large boulder, fire officials said.

“The incident quickly escalated,” Hillsboro Fire officials said in a statement on Monday.

11-year-old boy rescued after being stuck between two large boulders in New Hampshire (Hillsboro, N.H. Fire Department)

Several neighboring towns responded to provide mutual aid.

Crews worked for several hours through the night to rescue the boy.

About nine hours later, at 3:16 a.m. Monday, crews freed the boy from the rock. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. His condition was not known on Monday.

Crews cleared the scene at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

First responders from several local communities helped Hillsboro crews during the rescue, including Henniker, Hopkinton, Concord, Washington, and Manchester in addition to State Police and New Hampshire Fish and Game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group