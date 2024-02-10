11 New England cities named among 25 best places to live in the Northeast

NEW ENGLAND — Many New England cities have been named among Livabilty’s “Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Northeast” in the new year.

The Northeast has a lot to offer and has diversity in culture, food, and landscape.

“From the iconic fisheries of Maine and farmlands of Pennsylvania to the City That Never Sleeps, the Northeast is full of attractions, amenities, and aesthetics that draw people in from all around the world,” Livability wrote.

In total, 11 New England cities were named in Livabilty’s Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Northeast. They ranked as follows:

2. Warwick, Rhode Island

3. Cranston, Rhode Island

6. Norwalk, Connecticut

8. Lowell, Massachusetts

10. Nashua, New Hampshire

11. Worcester, Massachusetts

12. Danbury, Connecticut

13. Fall River, Massachusetts

14. Manchester, New Hampshire

15. New Haven, Connecticut

24. Bridgeport, Connecticut

To view the full list, visit the link here.

