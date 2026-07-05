11 displaced after fire at multi-family home in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston firefighters battled a house fire at a multi-family home in Roxbury this morning.

According to the Boston Fire Department, there was fire showing from the roof of the home on Schuyler Street just before 9 a.m.

The roof collapsed and companies had to setup a collapse zone around the building.

Crews are currently battling a fire at the corner of Maple Street and Schuyler Street in Dorchester @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Pm9eJrMxA7 — Alyssa Azzara (@alyssaazzaraTV) July 5, 2026

11 people were displaced.

All occupants did make it out of the house, but one person was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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