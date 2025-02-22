100-year-old man crashes car into building in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. — A 100-year-old man was left uninjured after crashing his car into a building in Bourne.

According to Bourne Police, around 11:49 a.m. on Saturday, Bourne Police and Fire responded to multiple calls reporting a vehicle crashed into a building at 4 Barlows Landing Road.

Investigation says that a 2003 Toyota Camry, operated by a 100-year-old male from Bourne, crashed into Maco’s Bait Shop causing heavy damage to the building.

The shop was unoccupied at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation and no additional details are being provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

