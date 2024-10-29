Local

10 people displaced after fire scorches front porch of Dorchester multi-family home

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Dorchester Capen St fire (Boston Fire Department)

BOSTON — Crews battled a heavy blaze at a Dorchester home on Tuesday night.

Companies responding to a multi-family home on Capen Street found flames on both the second and third floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were no reports of any injuries, but officials say 10 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

