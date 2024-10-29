10 people displaced after fire scorches front porch of Dorchester multi-family home

BOSTON — Crews battled a heavy blaze at a Dorchester home on Tuesday night.

Companies responding to a multi-family home on Capen Street found flames on both the second and third floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were no reports of any injuries, but officials say 10 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Fire on Capen St has been knocked down. Command Chiefs are checking on companies as they check for extension. 10 people will be displaced from fire. pic.twitter.com/Ptg1tlG27u — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 29, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group