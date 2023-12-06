10 people facing charges in connection with double shooting at New Hampshire restaurant

NASHUA, N.H. — Ten people have been arrested in connection with a double shooting at a restaurant in New Hampshire in late October, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at the Denny’s at 34 Gusabel Avenue in Nashua just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 29 found two gunshot victims and multiple people running from the restaurant, according to the Nashua Police Department.

In a statement, the department said, “Officers were able to detain multiple people involved, secure the scene, and render medical aid to the gunshot victims.”

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for additional treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A sweep of the restaurant led to the recovery of three firearms and during a subsequent investigation, police said that detectives were able to identify 11 people involved in the incident through witness interviews and the review of video evidence.

Detectives later obtained arrest warrants and the Nashua Police Department was able to capture 10 of the 11 suspects with help from the South Burlington Police Department in Vermont, according to officials.

The 10 suspects are facing the following charges:

Edward Solanoreyes, 30, of South Burlington, is charged with first-degree assault, criminal threatening with a firearm, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and riot

Rony Guzman-Encarnacion, 28, of Nashua, is charged with riot, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence, and resisting detention

Yesther Pascual, 22, of Nashua is charged with riot and theft by unauthorized taking

David Del Villar Gonzalez, 33, of Nashua, is charged with riot

Robin Guzman-Encarnacion, 33, of Nashua, is charged with riot

Bryan Guzman, 21, of Nashua, is charged with riot

Felix Guzman-Nunez, 31, of Nashua, is charged with riot

Miguel Ortiz, 29, of Nashua, is charged with riot

Jose Almanzar, 28, is charged with riot

Joel Sanchez, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, is charged with riot

All 10 of the suspects have since been arraigned or are slated for arraignment at a later date.

Adonis Garcia, 31, of South Burlington, remains at large, police said. He is wanted on a charge of riot.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

An investigation remains ongoing.

