10 Mass. communities ranked among 50 ‘safest, richest’ places to live in 2025

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Nearly a dozen Boston suburbs have been named among the top 50 “safest and richest” places to live in America in 2025.

A new study from GOBankingRates analyzed data points in 1,000 cities, including the highest household mean income, average home value, annual cost of living and property and violent crime rates.

Western Springs, Illinois, topped the personal finance website’s list, with two Massachusetts communities following closely behind.

The Massachusetts communities that made the list ranked as follows:

2. Lexington

3. Winchester

14. Wellesley

26. Belmont

29. Reading

37. Sharon

39. Hopkinton

40. Newton

41. Needham

48. Brookline

