Homicide detectives investigating after young female shot in Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a young female seriously injured on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a home on Milton Avenue in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood just before 8:10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a female suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said the victim may be a juvenile, though that information has not yet been confirmed.

Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide unit detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police detained several people at the scene Thursday night, but no arrests have been announced.

Boston 25 News has reached out to police for more information and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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