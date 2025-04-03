Jury selection in retrial of Karen Read enters 3rd day with 7 jurors picked so far

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury selection in the retrial of Karen Read enters its third day Thursday with a total of seven jurors seated so far.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone has questioned nearly 200 prospective jurors over two days, selecting four men and three women. Five jurors were picked Wednesday, and two were settled upon Tuesday.

Cannone has warned the jurors that they’ll be making a lengthy commitment, estimating that testimony in Read’s second murder trial could last anywhere between six and eight weeks.

The court needs to seat a jury of 12, including at least four alternate jurors.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

As jury selection unfolds in the Dedham courthouse, Read supporters Jason Grant, Allison Taggart, Lisa Peterson, and Samantha Lyons are suing Cannone over her decision to reinstate a 200-foot buffer zone outside, arguing that their “constitutional guarantees” to protest have been violated.

The buffer zone was first put in place ahead of Read’s first trial in April 2024 due to the significant public attention the case had drawn and then extended last week by Cannone at the request of the prosecution to limit demonstrators from gathering in the neighborhood around the courthouse

Judge Beverly Cannone

The lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of the buffer zone order and restore their right to protest.

A federal judge is expected to hear the complaint on Friday.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Get caught up with all the latest news in the Karen Read case.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group