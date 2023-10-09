Local

1 taken to the hospital after shooting in Chelsea

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

1 taken to the hospital after shooting in Chelsea 1 taken to the hospital after shooting in Chelsea

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

CHELSEA, Mass — 1 person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Chelsea, Sunday night.

According to Chelsea police, officers are investigating a shots fired incident at 89 Congress Ave.

One person was transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chelsea Police at 617-466-4800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read