1 taken to the hospital after shooting in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass — 1 person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Chelsea, Sunday night.

According to Chelsea police, officers are investigating a shots fired incident at 89 Congress Ave.

One person was transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chelsea Police at 617-466-4800.

