1 person missing, dog dead after fire rips through Foxborough home

FOXOROUGH, Mass. — One person is missing, and a dog is dead after a fire tore through a home in Foxboro early Tuesday.

According to fire officials, the fire happened at a home on Granite Street, and one person remains unaccounted for.

Video from the scene showed burned-out windows and heavy charring.

Foxborough fire

Another video shared by the Foxborough Police Department showed flames and thick smoke.

Foxborough police officers are warning residents of power outages and water pressure issues in the neighborhood.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Boston 25 has reached out to officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group