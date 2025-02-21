1 person killed in head-on crash on New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a head-on crash on the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge late Thursday night, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a car wreck on the westbound side of Route 6 that runs over the bridge shortly before 11 p.m. found two vehicles that had collided and debris strewn in the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said preliminary information indicated that one vehicle crossed over the solid double-yellow line and crashed into a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Bridge crash

One of the drivers, 28-year-old Mason Evich, of Fairhaven, was pronounced dead from injuries he suffered in the crash, while the other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While on the site of the collision, officials blocked both sides of Route 6 and the ramp leading from Route 18 south to the bridge.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group