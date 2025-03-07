1 person injured after car slams into home on North Shore

LYNN, Mass. — One person was injured when a car slammed into a house on the North Shore of Massachusetts early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Broadway and Mansfield Street in Lynn around 1 a.m. found a crumpled Nissan sedan lodged up against the porch of a home.

Video from the scene showed officers collecting evidence and a tow truck removing the wrecked vehicle.

Lynn crash

No one in the home suffered injuries and inspectors deemed it structurally safe.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

