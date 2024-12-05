1 person hospitalized after trees fall on van, house in Oxford during storm

OXFORD, Mass. — At least one person was hospitalized after trees fell on a van and a home in Oxford as snow fell on Thursday morning.

Dozens of school districts announced cancellations or delays and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for some areas due to the storm.

Worcester County was among the areas that saw the most snow, including Oxford, where downed trees kept first responders busy.

A toppled tree crashed down onto two people in a van in the area of 286 Sutton Avenue just after 8 a.m. While one person was able to escape the crushed van on their own, the second victim had to be cut out of the wreckage, according to the Oxford Fire Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to UMass Medical Center with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Oxford tree on home (Oxford Fire Department)

Minutes later, a pine tree fell on a home in the area of 84 Federal Hill Road, fire officials said.

The tree landed on a corner of the home and didn’t pierce the structure.

The fire department noted that there are hundreds of trees in town that have been designated to be taken down.

