1 person flown to hospital after dump truck crash shuts down I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — One person was flown to the hospital after a dump truck hauling asphalt crashed and rolled over on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford during the height of the Tuesday morning commute, causing major traffic delays.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway at Exit 87, not far from the Chelmsford rest area, according to MassDOT.

Both sides of the highway were completely closed around 8 a.m. to allow a medical helicopter to land in the area.

Officials cleared and reopened the highway shortly after 10 a.m.

Aerial video showed the dump truck resting on its side along the right shoulder of the highway, tire tracks in the grass leading up to the scene of the crash, and asphalt spilled near the treeline.

A second vehicle also appeared to be lodged against the front of the truck.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was flown to the hospital or if anyone else was hurt.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area until further notice because traffic was backed up for miles.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

