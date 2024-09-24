1 person dead, another in custody after shooting at Boston housing complex, police say

BOSTON — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at a housing complex in Boston on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of multiple gunshots and a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 277 Centre Street near the Jackson Square MBTA station found a man who had been shot, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

Boston police said one person was taken into custody on gun charges in connection with the shooting and that officers recovered a firearm.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, had outstanding warrants, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

