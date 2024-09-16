1 person dead, another in critical condition following incident in Milford, DA says

MILFORD, Mass. — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following an incident in Milford on Monday, officials said.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early confirmed an active police investigation into the incident in the area of South Bow Street during an unrelated news conference on the recent death of a Massachusetts State Police recruit.

The names of the victims haven’t been made public and there was no word on arrests in connection with the incident.

Early didn’t comment on what caused the death and serious injuries to the second victim.

In a post on Facebook, Milford police urged the public to avoid South Bow Street from Central Street to Grove Street.

“Officers currently have the section closed down,” the department wrote.

